Good morning!
The Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee is just around the corner — we are so excited about the event!
The bee will take place on Tuesday, March 10, in Jesse Auditorium (801 Conley Ave Bldg 2). Registration for the event will begin promptly at 3:45 p.m. If for any reason you need to reach out to us on the day of the event please contact our event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu or (434)-249-3160. Below is some important information to look at prior to the event.
Parking
You will be able to park at Turner Avenue or Conley Avenue Parking Structures. Prior to the event, please register your car here.
Rules
We encourage you to review the rules for the Regional Spelling Bee. This will allow you to prepare your student and allow the Bee to flow more smoothly.
Word List
We wanted to make sure everyone had access to the Words of Champions study list. Remember, no champion has ever claimed to memorize all of the words, but this can be a helpful study tool if your child chooses to do so!
Accommodations
If your speller will need any accommodations/dietary needs for the event, feel free to reply to this email so we can make sure everything is accessible. This will be your last reminder to make a request regarding your child's dietary needs.
Communication
For other updates, you can follow us on Twitter @MissourianB and our Facebook page, Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
If you have any other questions before our next update, you can email spellingbee@missouri.edu or contact event coordinator Elizabeth Stephens at stephensec@missouri.edu.
Happy Spelling!