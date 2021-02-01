Good morning readers, and happy Monday! It's the start of a new month, and Missouri's legislative session is in full swing. Check out what lawmakers have been up to so far, and catch up on the latest Missouri football news!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Gov. Parson emphasizes education, public health priorities in State of the State
The governor praised the state’s handling of the pandemic despite the fact that Missouri's vaccine rollout is among the slowest in the country. Parson said his administration will continue to invest in K-12 education.
COVID on Campus: Tracking and isolating students was hit-and-miss
MU officials claim the university does contact tracing and case investigations of students whether they live on campus or off. But some students who contracted COVID-19 said they were never asked for any of their close contacts.
Missouri senators discuss tobacco regulation, inclusion of vapor products in smoking bans
Senate Bill 124, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, would reaffirm the 2019 Tobacco 21 federal law that raises the legal age to purchase certain tobacco products to 21. It would also modify the Clean Air Act to ban the use of vapor products in public spaces and child care facilities.
State lawmakers receive vaccinations meant for other employees
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and her staff were among those who received the COVID-19 vaccination. The doses were intended for other state employees.
Missouri football receives second $10 million anonymous gift for indoor facility
Missouri became closer to securing enough funding for the development of a new 120-yard indoor practice facility with the $10 million donation.
Missouri football’s 2021 schedule announced
The schedule includes a number of firsts for the Tigers, including games against Central Michigan and Boston College.