Happy Monday, readers!
Valentine's Day is this Friday, but there's no love lost between Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and State Auditor Nicole Galloway after he submitted a complaint to the Missouri State Accountancy Board alleging bias in her audit of his office's finances.
Looking for a way to celebrate with your significant other? Can't stand cheesy romance? Either way, keep scrolling for some event ideas for this holiday weekend!
Help us find out what would make the Monday Briefing better: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Levee failure causes massive losses to Missouri farms: At least 73 embankments created to protect land from flooding in Missouri and Kansas were breached or overtopped during severe floods in 2019. Missouri farmers are struggling to recoup lost crops and income, while also trying to recover damaged soil.
Lawmakers consider vaping ban and education about vaping in schools: Students, school administrators and medical professionals support bills that they hope would reduce vaping in schools and increase student awareness of the dangers of vaping.
Senators take step to ask voters to revise Clean Missouri: Republican lawmakers want to bring the Clean Missouri amendment back to the polls in the fall. However, Democratic lawmakers are calling the new plan for redrawing state legislative districts “Dirty Missouri.”
West Area Plan moves forward: The plan will guide development west of the city, bringing the city and county together to draw boundaries around the 26-square-mile area.
How does Missouri's 2020 class rank among SEC counterparts? Not great: Despite the surprise signing of three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri is ranked No. 13 of 14 SEC classes, No. 14 of 14 in the conference and No. 56 nationally according to national recruiting ranking services. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Columbia's African-American Heritage Trail discussion at the Columbia Public Library Friends Room.
5:30 p.m. Friday: Wine & Whiskers date night at Papa's Cat Cafe.
5:45 p.m. Saturday: Trivia Night & Chili Cookoff benefitting Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, hosted by KidsFirst Optimist Club.
2:00 p.m. Sunday: MU Women's Basketball plays Florida at Mizzou Arena.