Happy Saturday, sports fans!
It was a big week for baseball and softball, and not just because MLB Opening Day finally happened. Missouri baseball beat Kansas 14-6 at home Wednesday in front of a sellout crowd. “To get the crowd that we had tonight was fabulous,” coach Steve Bieser said. The same day, No. 24 MU softball earned its fourth consecutive win, beating Kansas City 5-1.
Dennis Gates and Missouri basketball continue to make headlines. Four-star Aidan Shaw, who reopened his recruitment after Cuonzo Martin was released, announced Wednesday that he will be coming to Columbia after all. Gates made his first assistant coaching hire Friday, bringing on Florida State assistant Charlton Young.
In some of the biggest news of the week, former MU defensive coordinator Steve Wilks joined Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Wilks was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and claims he was hired as a "bridge coach" and not given a fair opportunity to succeed. He was fired at the end of the season.
Check out Friday night's news below, and, as always, head to the Columbia Missourian website for all high school, college and professional sports news!