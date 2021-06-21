Happy Monday, readers!
The storms this weekend will help break the heat for a few days this week.
Columbia City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, but it will not vote on the proposal for Canton Estates near East Gans and South Bearfield roads. The developer asked to withdraw the bills regarding the annexation, zoning and preliminary plat for the property.
MU expects strong first-day class in August
About 5,000 first-time freshmen and more than 1,000 transfer students are predicted to enroll at MU this fall, university spokesperson Christian Basi said. Basi said that with COVID-19, it’s too early to predict whether fall enrollment will be higher or lower than last year. COVID-19 also made predicting enrollment challenging last year, and MU got more students than leaders thought they would, he said.
Avenue of escape: The most refugee arrivals in Columbia have come from Myanmar
The number of refugees from Myanmar has surged in the last two decades to become the largest group of refugee arrivals in Columbia, according to the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri. At least 675 refugees have resettled here. The refugees have built a community that includes a restaurant, grocery store and four churches.
Stepping back: Glascock sets sights on future as retirement nears
The COVID-19 pandemic led to City Manager John Glascock re-evaluating his priorities. Glascock announced his plan to retire in January 2022. He is looking forward to traveling with his wife, Kristin Gerber, and spending more time with his children and grandchildren.
Wind farm regulations approved unanimously by Boone County Planning & Zoning
The rules would require that a wind energy conversion overlay district be established for any area where a wind farm would be developed. Those interested in having wind turbines on their properties would have to seek conditional use permits for each one.
Jubilee should come with remembrance: Columbia celebrates Juneteenth
The Columbia Juneteenth celebration included a parade, a tour of the African-American Heritage Trail and a block party at Douglass Park. The tour visited markers of African American history in the city and educated people about different areas and their significance to Black history. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as an official federal holiday.
Three returning MU softball seniors looking forward to final season
Brooke Wilmes, Kim Wert and Cayla Kessinger are returning for one more season and taking advantage of their final year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
