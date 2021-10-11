Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Rise and shine after a wonderful Homecoming weekend in CoMo. The Tigers defeated the Eagles 48-35 to snap their two-game losing streak. Students remain vigilant amid reports of drugged drinks and increasing protests about sexual assault. Last week, the Boone County Commission voted to remove the murals that sparked city-wide controversy from the Boone County Courthouse.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
‘A lovely opportunity to grow’: Shops celebrate first Small Business Festival
More than 40 different businesses had stalls Thursday at MU Health Care Pavilion at the first-ever Small Business Festival. “We wanted the small businesses to be recognized,” Andrea Lynn, planner of the event, said. “We have done other events in the past, but never in a family-friendly location like this, with music, food and the opportunity to chat.”
Lack of employees hits home health care providers
Due to the lack of home health care employees, some people are forced to go without services. “It’s been hard. Right now, I need my friends and neighbors to help me because I don’t have my aide,” said Dawn Zeterberg, a client of Advantage Home Health care. According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Missouri’s unemployment rate has been below the national rate every month since February 2020. That has contributed to the health care community facing employee shortages that plague day-to-day operations.
City Council prioritizing public input for ARPA spending
The City Council is focused initially on issues of housing, mental health, community violence and workforce development. It will not assign monetary amounts to issues yet, but will instead start a long-term process to look deeper into the needs of the community, council members agreed during a public pre-council meeting. On Monday, the City council also approved the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and other updates to the city liquor codes.
Touch-a-Truck rolls back into Columbia — quietly
The event was designed to be a quieter version of the popular annual Tons-of-Trucks to help children who are sensitive to sounds or are on the autism spectrum. Those in attendance Wednesday enjoyed a fire truck, ambulance and a crane truck without the lights, sirens or horns.
Missouri makes defensive improvement with big plays by Wingo, Abrams-Draine
Missouri’s defense showed marked improvement against North Texas after a pummeling by Southeastern Conference opponent Tennessee in Week 5. However, there still are obvious areas that need work; the Tigers gave up 28 points to the Eagles in the second half.
Around CoMo this week:
- 1:30 p.m., Monday, Happy Hollow Farm: join the Missouri Farmers Union, University of Missouri Extension and Lincoln University for a food safety field day.
- 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Hearnes Center: The Tigers volleyball team is set to host the Alabama Crimson Tide for an SEC match.
- 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Zoom: Join the Daniel Boone Regional Library via zoom for a live folk concert featuring Paul Kaplan.
- 6:00 p.m., Friday, Bonkers Columbia: Come out to Bonkers Columbia for a family-focused celebration of Halloween during the Fall-O-Ween Fest.
- 10:00 a.m., Sunday, Knights of Columbus: Enjoy one of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region at Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show.
Quote
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela
Have a great week!