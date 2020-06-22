Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
In case you missed it:
UPDATE: MU students, instructors must wear face masks, shields indoors this fall: MU students will be required to wear face masks while indoors on campus as fall classes begin amid the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Missouri System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi confirmed Thursday.
Columbia Police Department consistently disregards transparency: From submitting reports with minimal information to ignoring requests for interviews, the Columbia Police Department has avoided transparency and what is seen by bystanders is often all the information that the public gets.
Missouri reinstates work search requirements for unemployment claims: Starting the week of July 5, Missourians who qualify will be required to complete work search activities a minimum of three times a week in order to retain benefits.
'This is what a union looks like': MU employees rally against job outsourcing: About 30 people rallied Monday at the General Services Building in response to MU seeking proposals to outsource custodial and landscaping jobs.
What will Missouri's offense look like after a pandemic-shortened offseason?: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his team only had three practices before the coronavirus pandemic put the offseason on a three-month pause. That lack of prep time brings a challenge that could have a large effect on how offense looks next season.
What to do this weekend:
2020 Center For Sustainable Living Annual Garden Tour: If you are a plant lover, you might not want to miss the annual opportunity for a tour in four urban gardens in central Columbia. The tour will be held 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday and only limited to 20 people with consideration of social distancing.