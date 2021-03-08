Good morning readers! We're finally inching toward spring, and for now, snow looks like a thing of the past. There's a lot going on this week, from a virtual job fair to a world religions series hosted by Daniel Boone Regional Library.
Students favor MU's push for more fully in-person classes in the fall | Higher Education | columbiamissourian.com
Earlier this year, MU Provost Latha Ramchand told students registering for the fall semester that they should expect to see more face-to-face, regular capacity classes next fall. This is in line with what many colleges and universities across the country are telling students. A range of MU students interviewed for this article are ready, saying they miss the motivation, connections and learning of in-person classes.
MU plans to demolish several campus buildings; museums to leave Mizzou North | Higher Education | columbiamissourian.com
MU plans to demolish eight buildings and return two museums to campus, at least temporarily, as a part of the first phase of its Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the university announced late Thursday morning. The process of vacating buildings, which will take several months, has begun. After that, MU will take bids for the demolition process. A plan to sell Mizzou North continues.
Columbia City Council discusses historic building demolition rules and more | Local | columbiamissourian.com
“It’s Our Wild Nature” members attended Monday night’s city council meeting to oppose a trail that was approved in 2018 and would connect East Campus neighborhoods to the central city and MU campus. The council unanimously voted to pass an amendment that extends the time - from 30 days to 45 days - that a person or company must wait to receive a demolition permit for a historic building.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution in Mo. starts Wednesday | COVID-19 | columbiamissourian.com
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will reach mid-Missourians starting Wednesday. The entire state is expected to receive around 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Wednesday. Robin Blount, Boone Hospital Center's chief medical officer, says it has received 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
Community members, business owner react to modified health order | COVID-19 | columbiamissourian.com
A modification to the city’s health order that relaxes COVID-19 restrictions received mixed reactions. Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services modified the city’s health order Monday. One of the major changes allows bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to return to normal operating hours, after only being allowed to stay open until midnight previously.
Missouri eliminated from SEC Tournament with loss to Alabama | Mizzou Women's Basketball | columbiamissourian.com
Scores have been close all season, but Missouri always ends up on the losing side in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers lost 82-74 to Alabama at the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina, eliminating the team from the tournament entirely.
MU men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 rankings | Mizzou Men's Basketball | columbiamissourian.com
Missouri men’s basketball was not ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is the first time in 11 weeks the Tigers have been unranked. Missouri received 13 votes.
