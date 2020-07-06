Good morning readers, and welcome to the Monday briefing. We hope everyone had a safe and exciting Fourth of July weekend!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
MU's fall semester plan will have a sizable impact on student life on campus, including housing, dining, classes and events, as the university aims to limit the spread of illness while inviting students to return in person.
Mayor Brian Treece made his case for a mandatory mask ordinance Thursday morning. The council will vote on it tonight.
IBM will shut down its Dubuque, Iowa, service center and move most of the jobs to its Columbia facility effective Nov. 2.
The state will spend $50 million improving high-speed internet to provide Missourians with essential education and telehealth resources.
Due to pandemic-related travel bans, some Missouri student-athletes are facing difficulties returning to the U.S. to join their teams in time to compete in the fall. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m., Wednesday, Rose Park: Movie in the Park – Jaws
6 p.m., Thursday, Rose Park: The Many Colored Death concert
6 p.m., Thursday, 700 East Broadway, Community Forum: It Takes a Village
- 3 p.m., Friday, Rose Music Hall: Concert in a Box
5:30 p.m., Friday, Papa's Cat Café: Wine and Whiskers
Mandatory Masks, CARES funding, and Police Reform are on Monday's City Council agenda. Community improvement district fiscal year budgets will also be discussed. City sponsorship of the 36th annual Missouri State Senior Games is also under review.