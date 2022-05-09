Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
MU is beginning the demolition of eight buildings across campus, which will save the school millions in reparation costs. The driver charged with striking and killing a Boone County Fire Department assistant Chief has died. Four former MU football players have signed with various NFL teams. This will be the 17th straight season where at least one player was a draft selection.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
MU to sanction 13 students for roles in Fiji hazing incident
MU is taking disciplinary action against members of the Phi Gamma Delta for their roles in leaving then-freshman Daniel Santulli unresponsive from alcohol poisoning in October. An MU news release mentions suspension and expulsion as examples of possible sanctions.
Experts expect wide impact if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could have wide and dramatic effects as Missouri is one of 13 states that has a trigger law. This means that if Roe is overturned, abortions immediately become banned in the state of Missouri, except in cases of "medical emergency."
Retiring Fairview principal made place-based learning a schoolwide mission
Principal Diana DeMoss has made Fairview Elementary the first place-based school in Missouri. The curriculum emphasizes using the environment and the surrounding community as learning tools. DeMoss is retiring and it is certain she has left her mark.
Time to Stine: Hickman’s DH blasts late three-run homer as Kewpies beat Rock Bridge
Hickman defeated the Class 6 No. 1, Rock Bridge, in baseball because of a late three-run home run hit by the designated hitter, Tyler Stine. The game ended with a score of 4-2.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Monday: Join Local Motion and Greenbelt Land Trust for a Hinkson Trail happy hour walk in Capen Park.
5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Have your wheelchair or bike detailed while enjoying a cold beverage at Logboat Brewing Company at this wheelchair & bike wash.
8:30 p.m. Friday: The City of Columbia will show the movie, Luca, in Cosmopolitan Park.
Quote
“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” -Roald Dahl
Have a great week!