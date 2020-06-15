Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Missouri abuse victims struggle to find lawyers: Studies show victims of domestic abuse face the greatest danger when they separate from abuser. This is the first story in a three-part series about the challenges victims face while divorcing abusive spouses.
MU to start in-person Aug.24, but pandemic-related changes loom: MU will begin in-person classes Aug. 24, however, MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi said there will be “flexibility in place” for any necessary changes. In October, MU will decide whether campuses will transition to online classes after Thanksgiving break, which ends Nov. 29.
Parson: Missouri is ‘open for business’ beginning Tuesday: Gov. Parson announced Thursday that all state-level COVID-19 health orders will be lifted starting Tuesday following Phase 2 of Missouri’s economic reopening plan. Local officials will still be able create their own regulations including Boone County, which is operating under a health order that extends certain restrictions through the summer.
Missouri athletics doesn’t plan to publicly disclose new COVID-19 cases: Missouri athletics will report positive COVID-19 cases among returning student-athletes to Boone County health officials, however, does not plan to disclose such information with the public due to privacy.