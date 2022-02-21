Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
Mun Choi's two jobs — UM System President and MU Chancellor — each come with a house, and now the MU Residence on the Quad sits empty, racking up custodial and maintenance bills. A Columbia native and MU alum was named Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Conservative Missourians gathered at the Capitol to express support for a 7-1 redistricting map.
In case you missed it:
Bill would create nursery for incarcerated mothers
A bill being considered by Missouri senators would establish a "Correctional Center Nursery Program" in one or more state correctional facilities that confine women. New mothers would be allowed to live with their babies for up to 18 months.
Wabash still in high demand after temperature threshold raised
Wabash has sheltered an average 20 people per night that it has been open. Some people who use the warming center said they prefer its come-and-go nature as opposed to more restrictive shelters. Columbia recently issued a request proposal for planning a comprehensive homeless services center.
After conviction, snake breeder's wife sues former boyfriend citing defamation
Lynlee Renick is suing her former boyfriend for defamation, accusing him of making false and malicious statements to law enforcement. Brandon Blackwell told investigators during his and Renick's relationship that the latter had admitted to shooting her husband. Renick was convicted of killing her husband, Benjamin Renick, on Dec. 9.
Two perfect seasons: Rock Bridge freshmen basketball teams combine for 33-0 record
The Rock Bridge girls and boys freshmen basketball teams each have their own memories and motivations behind their perfect seasons. For the girls, this season will be remembered through their highly active team group chat and a "fall compilation." The boys are powered by a former teammate and friend whose high school basketball teams were crushed by an accident.
Around CoMo this week:
- 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Columbia Art League: "Let Them Eat Art 2022" will feature finger-food dishes made by local chefs and inspired by artwork at CAL.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Missouri Theater: Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is in town as part of the "We Always Swing" jazz series.
- 8 to 11:45 p.m., Friday, AMF Town & Country Lanes: Bowl with drag queens at the all-ages event featuring a meet-and-greet, prizes and bowling.
Quote:
“But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe.” -T'Challa/Black Panther
