Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
MU is marching to the beat of its own drum after retuning “Big MO,” the nation’s largest drum, to commemorate the beginning of the State Music Festival. Rain or shine, Columbia residents celebrated the planet at the Columbia Earth Day Festival in Peace Park after two modified years because of COVID-19. Bees buzzed at an outdoor informational event hosted by the Boone Regional Beekeeping Association at a member’s residence.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
City Garden School readies for expansion
Next fall, City Garden, a Waldorf-inspired school in Columbia, will have a few more fort builders in its assembly. Waldorf education encourages students to focus on academics and build relationships with the environment. Starting in August, kindergartners will be eligible to attend full days or half days, five days a week.
‘No other option’: Afghans put trust in strangers from Missouri before harrowing escape to safety
As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, one family put their trust in two Missourians to escape the country. Read about their harrowing journey out of the country.
Potterfield donates over 160 acres in Boone County to The Nature Conservancy
Part of the land Larry Potterfield and his wife donated to The Nature Conservancy includes The Station House at Katfish Katy’s. The restaurant will become a base of operations from the Missouri River Relief, an organization that stages river cleanups and education programs.
Rock Bridge product Isiaih Mosley enters transfer portal
Missouri Men’s basketball player Amari Davis followed Missouri State’s Isiaih Mosley in entering the transfer portal. Davis is the ninth MU player from last season to enter the portal. Only three players from last season are currently still with the Tigers: Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Friday: Visit more than 30 makers and artists, food trucks and entrepreneurs at Columbia’s newest makers market at the MU Health Care Pavilion.
12 p.m. Saturday: Learn about iris flowers at the Show Me Iris Society Flower Show hosted in the Friends Room at Columbia Public Library.
3 p.m. Sunday: Celebrate the unofficial opening of Douglass Park for the summer with free admission to face painting, lawn games, live music and entertainment.
Quote
“Spring is when life’s alive in everything.” -Christina Rossetti
Have a great week!