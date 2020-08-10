Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
We hope you are staying well and healthy. Today a new Columbia/Boone County Public Health order goes into effect that primarily modifies the rules for bars and restaurants because of the increase in local COVID-19 cases.
In this newsletter, we are breaking down some stories we think you should be aware of from the previous week.
CPS considers delaying start date, using hybrid teaching model: The Columbia School Board is considering delaying the district’s start date to after Labor Day at the earliest.
Missouri voters approve Medicaid expansion in tight statewide race: Missouri is the 38th state to expand Medicaid. Voters approved Constitutional Amendment 2 with 67% of those in Boone County voting in favor.
City Council mulls ballot options for parks sales tax: As one of the city’s two sales taxes for parks is set to expire in 2022, the council is considering options that could appear on next year’s ballot, like extending the sunset on the existing tax or approving an additional quarter-cent permanent sales tax.
MSHSAA clears the way for virtual students to compete, alters postseason protocols: The Missouri State High School Activities Association will clear the way to allow student athletes from schools that are virtual this fall to still participate in fall activities.
SEC announces Missouri will travel to LSU, host Alabama this fall: Missouri football will be traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play another team of tigers at LSU, as well as hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide this upcoming season, the SEC officially announced Friday.
Around CoMo this week:
MO Symphony League Benefit Sale: Items from The Missouri Symphony will be available for a week of bidding and buying online starting Monday and culminating with a live broadcast 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday on MOSY's Facebook, YouTube and the MOSY.org.
Citizens Police Review Board: Race Matters, Friends will host the Citizens Police Review Board 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the police policies and procedures.
Free Community Drum and Dance Class with Salia Camara: Wontanara CoMo will host a free djembe drum class 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and a free dance class 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cosmo Park. Masks are required.