New Missouri men's basketball Coach Dennis Gates brings confidence and ambition to the role. His appointment was officially announced Tuesday after approval by the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.
“I can trust my dream of being a Hall of Fame coach. I can trust my dream of winning a national championship here with Mizzou,” Gates said at a news conference. “But, also, Mizzou can trust me being the ... head men’s basketball coach.”
After the spring football game Saturday, Coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the media for the last time this spring. After excelling on Saturday, Dominic Lovett is being developed into a slot receiver for the fall season.
Missouri women's softball split its double header to finish the Mizzou Classic last Sunday and will play Western Illinois University at 4:30 p.m. today.
Missouri men's baseball played No. 4 Vanderbilt Sunday, and lost 7-4. Mike Coletta went 2-3 with two RBI. Nathan Landry came in on relief during the fourth inning, and retired eight batters, but wasn't enough to give the Tigers a win. The Missouri baseball team plays Arkansas on Friday, in hopes of beating the third-ranked team.
