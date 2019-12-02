Good morning readers, and happy December!
Even though Columbia had some warm weather around Thanksgiving, this week will start to be a bit colder with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to start curating your shopping list.
In case you missed it:
Odom's time comes to close: Barry Odom was officially fired Saturday as head coach of the Missouri football team after four seasons with the program. In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Athletic Director Jim Sterk said there is already a lot of interest in the position from potential candidates. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Everyone Eats on Thanksgiving: This year's Thanksgiving brought the 22nd annual Everyone Eats event, which is a Thanksgiving meal open to the public that is organized by Almeta Crayton’s Community Program. Thousands came out for the free meal and opportunity to spend the holiday with others.
Treece comes under fire: Columbia attorney Dan Viets filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Treece alleging he failed to file required paperwork before accepting donations for a 2022 mayoral campaign and that he is illegally maintaining a campaign committee while he is a registered lobbyist.
How laws get made: The process to draft state legislation can be complex. The Missourian examined how laws are drafted and made in this two-part series.
Boone County church celebrates 200 years: Little Bonne Femme Baptist church is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Founded in 1819, the church was built before Boone County was officially established. Though the church has physically changed over time, its strong congregation kept it going.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. Thursday: The Band Comino in Jesse Auditorium
7 p.m. Thursday: Voices Against Violence in Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union
6 p.m. Friday: Living Windows in the District
6 p.m. Friday: The Crossing Magic Tree Lighting at The Crossing
6 p.m. Saturday: Santa Night at Candy Cane Crib at Logboat Brewing Company