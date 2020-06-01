Good Morning readers, and happy first day of June!
The start of this summer isn't the kick-off we're normally used to, but we hope you're healthy and safe. While you might have been reading about protests happening across the country over the weekend, we collected some local stories we think you shouldn't miss.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think.
In case you missed it:
Open COVID-19 testing launches this week: Any Missouri resident can get tested for COVID-19 during upcoming testing days throughout the state, one of which will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Hickman High School.
CAFO regulations: Low fines, infrequent inspections, repeat offenders: The Missouri Department of Natural Resources waived some regulations that govern concentrated animal feeding operations to ease operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, further weakening the last line of defense for citizens concerned about the environmental or health impacts.
Bike boom: Columbia's bike shops see record sales, trails see high traffic: Bicycle shop owners in Columbia are experiencing record sales and requests for repairs spurred by the COVID-19 local stay-at-home order in March. But, the high demand has brought other issues, including a shortage of bikes.
Glascock expresses lack of confidence in finances in State of the City address: City Manager John Glascock presented a pessimistic outlook of the city’s finances at his State of the City address Thursday morning. The expected loss of revenue from the pandemic could affect Columbia's economy far into the future, including where the city gets its revenue.
School bond issue: $20 million would support middle school renovations: Voters will decide Tuesday on a $20 million bond issue requested by the Columbia Public School District to go toward building additions and renovations for a middle school and security enhancements, among other projects.
Diamond Council youth baseball set to begin play despite COVID-19 resurgence: After a nearly two month delay, the Diamond Council of Columbia youth baseball league is set to begin play June 8.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, sign up for a class at Goat Yoga of MO to do yoga with goats!