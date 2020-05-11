Good morning, readers, and happy Monday.
In case you missed it:
COVID-19 pandemic compounding the rural health care crisis: Hospitals around the state are bracing for a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases as the state reopens, but small Missouri communities are experiencing coronavirus-related problems in the face of a national rural health case crisis.
A tough but fulfilling role: How parents became teachers during the pandemic: When Columbia Public Schools and others closed as a safety precaution, hundreds of parents became tasked with teaching their own children while working from home. Some have adjusted to the new routine, while others are counting down the days to summer break.
Missouri home to COVID-19 vaccine development: The Chesterfield location is one of three Pfizer facilities nationwide working to develop a vaccine. Christine Smith, a Pfizer vice president, said clinical trials in the United States began this week.
Opportunity arises for CC, Stephens to add women's flag football: Women's flag football could be offered starting spring 2021, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced last Monday. The NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences are giving a $15,000 stipend to the first 15 schools to sign up.
Columbia Public Schools to move forward on construction, pay increases: Despite expected decreases in revenue, Columbia Public Schools will continue with planned construction and pay increases for employees, according to a financial update from Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.
With Mother's Day on Sunday, here are two stories celebrating moms:
My mom, Laura Kuensting: A nurse in the COVID-19 battle: One of Kuensting’s proudest moments was when her final doctoral project, about limiting the number of IVs used on children, became a national trend. As an advanced practice registered nurse, Kuensting is now at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
My mom, Julie Mizouni: An ovarian cancer survivor: Mizouni battled Stage 1 ovarian cancer with two young kids. “As a mother, I was determined,” she said. “My body wasn’t going to give up.” After beating the cancer, she's now an owner of two small businesses in Tampa, Florida.