Happy Monday readers! Good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front — Gov. Mike Parson announced that all adults will be eligible for vaccinations starting April 9. There's a lot going on this week, including an Easter scavenger hunt on Saturday, but be sure to register in advance if you'd like to attend.
A year after the first COVID-19 death in Missouri, we are in a changed world | columbiamissourian.com
One year past the first COVID-19 death in Missouri, everything has changed. Working from home and remote learning for a whole year has left Missouri quarantined.
Nic Parks plans small-town feel for Lakeside Ashland, while neighbors worry about big city problems | columbiamissourian.com
Ahead of Lakeside Ashland’s construction, locals worry about noise, traffic, and ruining the small-town atmosphere. Nic Parks remains driven to see his vision through.
Artists air their sketchbooks at Columbia Art League's interactive exhibit | columbiamissourian.com
The Columbia Art League is hosting a sketchbook show from March 2 to March 27. Attendees can view over 90 submissions and vote on their favorite. The sketchbook show is currently being held at the Columbia Art League Gallery on South 9th Street.
Hybrid Vigor Studios develops mega board games that require physical skill | columbiamissourian.com
Fatima Atie and Cameron Gramarye collaborated to create Hybrid Vigor Studios, a board game creation company in Columbia. They specialize in mega-games, a combination of role-playing and board games. Hybrid Vigor Studios leans on its creators’ knacks for art and mechanics.
Spoke Too Soon: Once 10th-ranked Tigers become first-round outs in NCAA Tournament | columbiamissourian.com
What was once a radiant energy coming from Missouri fans at Lucas Oil Stadium slowly vanished by the end. Just like the Tigers.
Former MU lineman's family, faith led him to Fan Controlled Football | columbiamissourian.com
Jordan Harold, former MU football player, keeps his ties strong with his family in his sports career.
