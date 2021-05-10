Good morning readers! The True/False Film Fest has wrapped up, but documentaries haven't left Columbia yet — the Stronger Than Fiction Film Festival kicks off at 8 p.m. This week is set to be cloudy, though the sun might peek out as we approach the weekend.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Lost in the fight: As gun rights expand in Mo., domestic violence victims pay the price
In recent years, Missouri lawmakers have continued to loosen the state’s gun restrictions, despite increases in gun death rates. Missouri has no law relating to intimate partner violence that parallels federal law. Meanwhile, the state has the second-highest rate of men killing women in the country, just behind Alaska, according to the Violence Policy Center’s most recent study analyzing unpublished FBI crime data from 2018.
Dalton Vocational School cultivated talented students, lifelong memories
The Dalton Vocational School served as a beacon at the top of a hill northwest of its namesake town in Chariton County from the early 1900s to the mid-1950s. For decades, the Dalton School was the only choice for African Americans from five counties to attend.
Halt to unemployment repayment stalled by contentious amendment
After passing in the House, a bill requiring the Department of Labor to stop charging Missourians who were overpaid employment benefits was well on its way to passing with bipartisan support in the Senate. Then, Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, amended the bill to include a provision that would permanently shorten the length of time Missouri residents are eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Parson orders all state employees to return to in-person work
Gov. Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday stating that all state employees must resume in-person work and that state buildings will return to open public accessibility by May 17. COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain.
Social justice center restructuring plans paused, no longer targeted for July implementation
Maurice Gipson, MU vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, announced he was pausing plans to restructure MU’s social justice centers — plans that caused outrage among some students and faculty members. Gipson told the MU Faculty Council on Thursday the university is no longer looking to begin implementation July 1, allowing him to “learn and get more feedback” from stakeholders.
Missouri football announces seven matchups for future seasons
Missouri football announced seven opponents and game dates for the upcoming seasons starting in 2025 and ending in 2035. Three are teams that were rescheduled, and four are new games that had not been previously announced.
Williams to reunite with Odom at Arkansas
Former MU defensive lineman Tre Williams is transferring to play with the Razorbacks, he announced Monday via Twitter. He’ll play his final year of eligibility under Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator — and former MU coach — Barry Odom. Williams is the second former Missouri player to transfer to Arkansas in the past eight days.
Subscribe to our daily sports update for more.