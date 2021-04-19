Good morning, readers! Have you been downtown lately? You may have noticed a few familiar faces...err, familiar wheels. And just when you thought winter weather was gone for the season, we're expecting rain and snow tomorrow. Don't forget to bring any delicate plants inside before the cold snap.
After a unanimous city council vote to bring them back, Bird scooters hit the streets again this past week. Five hundred scooters have been deposited throughout town, ready for use.
Missouri Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins introduced a bill set to tackle food insecurity in urban and rural areas. Missouri is home to over 100 food deserts, and Columbia has five of them.
Twice the pies, twice the fun. Peggy Jean's, a Columbia staple, is set to open another location this fall. The new location is designed to allow more pies to go out each day.
Interim dean Noah Manring has been named the new dean of the MU College of Engineering. Manring will take on his new role on May 1.
Tristan Wilson, an offensive guard from Lebanon, Missouri, announced his commitment to MU on Wednesday. He’s the seventh player to join the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.
MU Coach Cuonzo Martin spoke on the new changes to the NCAA, including the new transfer portal, which has amassed nearly 1,400 players as of Wednesday.
