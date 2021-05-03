Good morning readers! We're officially into May now, but somehow, it still feels like the beginning of the year. The True/False film festival kicks off Wednesday, albeit in a different format than years past; head out to Stephen's Lake Park to catch this year's offerings outdoors.
MU will take steps to identify students protesting about changes to social justice centers | columbiamissourian.com
Students held a second protest Thursday about the restructuring of the MU’s social justice centers. Spokesperson Christian Basi said the protest was deemed disruptive, and the case would be forwarded to the Office of Student Accountability and Support for review.
Pothole perils resurface with spring weather | columbiamissourian.com
Despite MoDOT’s best efforts, potholes are resurfacing across Columbia’s roads. Some of the biggest problem spots this year are Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. MoDOT workers say that some big changes will need to be made to Columbia’s roads to keep them sustainable.
Senate denounces Dred Scott decision, calls for a constitutional convention | columbiamissourian.com
After 175 years, the Missouri Senate renounced the infamous Dred Scott decision on Thursday. The move to renounce the Dred Scott decision was unanimously approved in the House in March.
Missouri is getting billions in federal aid. Lawmakers want more oversight | columbiamissourian.com
Missouri Lawmakers proposed the creation of a committee to oversee the allocation of federal aid. The Committee on Local Recovery Accountability and Transparency would seek to prevent fraud and misuse of federal stimulus spending aimed at political subdivisions.
Former Missouri guard Dickson transfers to Rutgers | Mizzou Sports | columbiamissourian.com
Former MU Women’s Basketball guard Shug Dickson announced her commitment to Rutgers on Wednesday. With the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility, this will be the fourth school in six seasons that Dickson will attend.
