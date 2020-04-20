It's Monday again? No problem.
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! The Columbia Earth Day Coalition has postponed their event indefinitely, but the coalition will be holding virtual events and national youth-led organizations have put together a three-day livestream to commemorate the day.
We're still tracking positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri. For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates. To sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter, click here.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think.
In case you missed it:
Gov. Parson discussed reopening Missourion Thursday but extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 3.
Mid-Missouri therapists share ways to prioritize mental health while coping with forced isolation and changes in what counts as "normal."
Missouri's private sector pivots to combat COVID-19 by providing testing, manufacturing hand sanitizer and acquiring personal protective equipment.
Crisis triage center CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population, as well as a sanitation station and resources for staying safe from COVID-19.
Five coaches are among MU leaders taking pay cuts, reducing salaries by 10% for the head coaches of five of Missouri's most high-profile sports.
Around CoMo from home:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Ragtag will be streaming Nettle Pointe Soap Opera, with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. and a virtual Q&A afterward.
Wednesday: Check out the Columbia Earth Day Coalition virtual art show.
Watch The Blue Note's Social Distraction live music series 4 p.m. today, Wednesday and Friday and Kid Disco! dance party livestream 12 p.m. Sunday.