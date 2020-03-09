It's Monday again, and spring is on the horizon! We hope you made the most of the beautiful weather we had this weekend during True/False. We're all recovering from the film festival fun, so take it easy this week!
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
The owners of Marlee's Creamery are running out of time. Marlee's is the last farm in Missouri with a permit to sell Grade A raw milk, but it will have to close its doors if a bill authorizing the sale of unpasteurized milk in stores doesn't pass the Missouri General Assembly.
Columbia saw seven pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles in 2019, more than double the number of fatalities in any one year since 2002. Columbia adopted the Vision Zero Action Plan in 2017 in hopes that the global safety initiative would improve road safety for drivers and pedestrians, but the desired results are still out of reach.
Since 2017, every Missouri annual budget has included language that blocks taxpayer funding for abortion, cloning or stem cell research. This week, the Missouri Senate Health and Pensions Committee heard a bill that would prohibit that funding permanently.
Census self-response rates are a critical factor determining how much grant money local governments receive from the federal government, officials say. The city of Columbia is expanding outreach efforts to get residents responding at higher rates in 2020.
Battle High School’s men’s basketball team defeated Jefferson City 75-61. This means Battle and Rock Bridge will meet in the district tournament championship game for the first time ever. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
6:00 p.m. Thursday: Landscaping for Pollinators talk at Stephens Lake Park with native plants specialist Nadia Navarrete-Tindall.
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday: Strange New Worlds at Talking Horse Productions, featuring original music, poetry, and art.
10 a.m. Friday: The Fashion Your Future Jury of Selection Lecture Series provides interactive experiences for aspiring fashion designers.
10 a.m. Saturday: March bookstore pop-up at the Center for Missouri Studies, featuring Doodle Station, Modish and Wishflour Bakery.