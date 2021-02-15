Good morning readers! I hope your Valentine's Day was spent — remotely or otherwise — with someone you love. We're in for some more cold, snowy days this week, but it'll start to warm up a little by Wednesday. Don't forget to layer up!
Askia Bilal is a local painter who takes inspiration from art history and philosophy while using mixed media. In a recent project, the MU instructor takes the idea of the Wheel of Fortune to produce art for his shows. He is a part of the Orr Street Black Artist in Residence Program.
When Mary Beth Miller worked at a medical center, she found a connection between alcohol consumption and sleeping habits. Now at MU, Miller is researching this connection by focusing on young adults whose drinking behavior may lead to long-term consequences with their sleep.
Business Spotlight, a Missourian special section, showcases companies that make mid-Missouri home. This week’s story focuses on William and Jabbok Schlacks. Six years ago the brothers opened EquipmentShare, which rents out unused construction equipment to contractors.
Backed by personal accounts of those abused in religious youth homes, two bills proposed in the House would require child care facilities affiliated with a religious organization to disclose their location to the state and submit their staff to background checks.
Users of the Missouri Vaccine Navigator are able to register themselves for a vaccine via a questionnaire. Once registered, Missouri residents will be notified when they are eligible to receive their first and second shots, which phases are open and where their testing location is.
Columbia College’s women’s basketball team received its 50th consecutive vote from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) Top 25 poll. The men’s basketball team received only its second consecutive vote from the NAIA Top 25 poll.