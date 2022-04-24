Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian's Monday Briefing.
Columbia residents shared their memories of the Rev. Raymond Hayes, one of the first students to desegregate Columbia Public Schools and a former CPS teacher. Eldon Cole, MU's longest serving faculty member, passed away April 17 at 81 years old. Former CPS employee Angela Jolley filed a civil suit against the school district alleging she was retaliated against for sharing concerns about student seclusion.
Missouri House passes $1 billion tax credit bill on to the Senate
The bill, a $1 billion measure, passed the state House on Thursday and now moves to the Senate. If passed, the one-time income tax credit would provide up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 to married couples who filed jointly.
New seclusion and restraint policy to go to CPS board for approval
The policy change comes as a result of Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill into law July 14 banning seclusion and restraint as punishment in schools. Under the new policy, the district would be required to notify parents or guardians of an incident an hour after the end of the school day at the latest. The Columbia School Board will vote on the policy May 9.
Marijuana legalization bill advances despite controversial amendments
Rep. Ron Hicks' bill on recreational marijuana use advanced from committee to the full House on Tuesday. HB 2704 would remove marijuana and THC from the state's list of controlled substances, legalizing use for Missourians 21 and older. The legislative session ends May 13.
Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world
Former MU and NFL football player Michael Sam is taking a new step in his football career — coaching. Sam hopes to take the principles instilled in him by his coaches at Missouri with him overseas where he'll be an assistant defensive line coach for the Barcelona Dragons of the European League.
Can MU men's basketball's new roster solve last season's glaring issues?
Missouri men's basketball's 2022-23 roster will look almost entirely different from that of the previous season. New coach Dennis Gates should be able to fix some of the problems the Tigers have faced in recent seasons with his fresh bench, including positional deficiencies and 3-point shooting.
- 8 a.m. Monday: Columbia Country Club hosts the 19th Hole Golf Tournament benefitting Welcome Home. Tickets are available here.
- 6-10 p.m. Thursday: Check out "'Jazz & The Beats' Mingus Big Band & Readings from On the Road" celebrating Charles Mingus and Jack Kerouac at the Blue Note.
- 5-7 p.m. Saturday: Enjoy a classic film in the company of kittens at Papa's Cat Cafe's "Movies with Meows." Tickets are $20.
"Sanity and happiness are an impossible combination." -Mark Twain
