Good morning, readers, and happy February!
We loved the warm weather this weekend — what a treat for a Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 31-20 in Miami.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
How a small Missouri village moved off the flood plain: Over the years, Rhineland and its citizens have endured many floods. During the Great Flood of 1993, residents had just over six hours to get everything moved out of their homes. After that, they decided to make a drastic change. This story is part of a series on Missouri River flooding, done in collaboration with KOMU and KBIA.
Hospital staff reunited with 'miracle patient' eight months later: Patricia Beasley sustained two skull fractures, two brain bleeds and four pelvic fractures, among other injuries as she tried to cross the street in June. Beasley said she has no memory of the accident or the doctors and nurses who worked to save her life that night, but last Wednesday, she got the chance to be reunited with some of the staff who saved her life.
Missouri's athletic department operates in red for the third year in a row: The Tigers’ athletic department finished another fiscal year with a budget deficit. Reduced ticket sales were partially to blame, among other factors.
Sinquefield Music Center opens, creating opportunities for MU composers: The $24 million building, located at University Avenue and Hitt Street, opened Saturday. "Great scholars deserve great spaces, and that’s what this is," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said at the event.
Like his late namesake, Kobe Brown growing into role as Missouri's jack-of-all-trades: Kobe Brown, a forward on the Missouri men's basketball team, was named after Kobe Bryant. Brown wears No. 24 as a nod to Bryant, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Tuesday: Women's Network Flash Networking at Gunter Hans.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday: "42" movie showing for Black History Month at the Armory Sports Center.
6:30 p.m. Thursday: "Beginnings and Endings in Religious Traditions," part of World Religions Series at the Columbia Public Library, in conjunction with Columbia Public Schools.
6:30 p.m. Thursday: We Go Together Like Cookie Decorating Workshop at Poppy.
7 p.m. Friday: Party Around the World at the MU Student Center.