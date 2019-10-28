Good morning readers, and happy Halloween!
Well, happy early Halloween. This festive week may not feel so fall-like, however, with highs in the 40s for most of the week and a chance of snow toward the end of the week.
On the other hand, that's a perfect excuse to bundle up, grab a cup of hot cider and watch Halloween movies all weekend.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
Sidewalk and road closures in central Columbia: Sidewalks on North Fourth Street and East Walnut Street will be closed until Nov. 20 for window replacements at 101 N. Fourth Street. Another project will close the westbound lane of East Ash Street between North Providence Road and North Fourth Street on Monday to replace sanitary sewer laterals.
Hy-Vee announced drug takeback: Hy-Vee announced all of its pharmacies will set up drug takeback receptacles in all 276 locations by Nov. 7, allowing customers to safely dispose of expired or unused medications at any time. Columbia's Conley Road Hy-Vee location already has a receptacle but the Nifong Boulevard and Broadway locations are waiting on authorization.
Organization looks for help housing the homeless: Room at the Inn, a local organization that helps house homeless people during the winter, is looking for a church to fill a vacancy from Feb. 23 to March 8. The organization is looking to partner with a church they haven't worked with before.
Missouri joins Facebook investigation: Missouri joined 46 other states to form a coalition with the intent to investigate Facebook's potential antitrust violations. The investigation was initially launched by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office's participation Tuesday.
Another road loss for Missouri: The Tigers were upset again against Kentucky on Saturday after a rain-filled game on Kroger Field. Missouri (5-3, 2-2 SEC) fell 29-7 against the Wildcats, a devastating result for the team and fans that were hoping to see a comeback after the Tigers' loss to Vanderbilt the week before.
Around CoMo this week:
6 p.m. Monday: Halloween Movie in the Park: Halloweentown for free in Indian Hills Park
4 p.m. Wednesday: Night in Halloween Town in the Loop Pop-Up Park
7 p.m. Friday: Listen to Elaine Welteroth, former editor of Teen Vogue, in Jesse Auditorium
8 a.m. Saturday: Race to the Agriculture Park 5K at West Middle School
9 a.m. Saturday: Holiday Shop Hop and Magic Tree Lighting in The District