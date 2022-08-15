Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Columbia Public Works is planning to improve the sidewalks in MU’s Greektown. The city also announced the three finalists for the fire chief position. MU Health Care is opening an urgent care in Audrain County.
In case you missed it:
With Corn Belt inching north, Midwest farm diversification gains momentum
Heat waves, storms and droughts have changed crop productivity around the country. With these effects of climate change, researchers are suggesting diversification of crops. This is the practice of crop rotation, multiple cropping and more to promote sustainability and productivity.
Columbia Regional Airport begins phase two of the new terminal project
As Columbia’s new airport terminal is nearing completion, the second phase of the project is in its beginning stages. The airport will put out a request for qualifications and look for a firm to complete the design of the project starting next week, airport manager Mike Parks said.
MU researchers develop a 'smart' mask to monitor vital health signs
Researchers at the University of Missouri are pursuing the development of a mask that could monitor cough frequencies. This would allow quick interventions and help physicians keep track of disease development.
MU Museum of Anthropology awarded $100,000 grant to identify Native American remains
Researchers at MU were awarded $100,000 from the National Park Service. The group will work with the Osage Nation and 12 other tribes that once lived on land in central Missouri to identify remains and return them to their descendants.
CPS board to vote in September on new public comment policy
The Columbia Public School board will vote in September to limit public comment to 30 minutes. There is currently no limit on public comment and the Board President says that it “sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement.”
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
At the end of October, a new jail and justice center will open in Callaway County. The new facility will have more space for inmates and more courtrooms. The current jail will be used as office space, a 911 facility, and additional storage space.
Columbia man arrested after damaging over 700 car windows
Cody Boehmer, 18, is charged with two felonies for property damage and two misdemeanors for trespassing. He was accused of damaging $350,000 worth of car windows.
MU hires former football player Lee as assistant AD for NIL
On Thursday, MU announced that former linebacker for MU football, Brandon Lee, was named assistant athletic director for name, image and likeness. “Brandon’s fundraising background and passion for Mizzou from his time as a student-athlete makes him the ideal candidate to lead our evolving NIL program,” Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said.
Around CoMo this week:
City Council Meeting: The Columbia City Council will meet in Columbia City Hall at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Family Fun Fest: Be prepared!: Music, food trucks, games and more will be provided at Albert-Oakland Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Train Show and Open House: Come see a summer version of Columbia’s annual train show at Rock Quarry House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Quote
“The power of imagination makes us infinite.” — John Muir
Have a great week!