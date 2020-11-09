Good morning readers! After several days of counting votes, Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 election. His running mate, vice president-elect Kamala Harris, will be the first woman and woman of color to serve as vice president. Gov. Mike Parson was also reelected as governor of Missouri.
Following Biden's victory, Columbians celebrate and reflect
The election is formally continuing as states tally their remaining ballots, however, several media outlets called the election for Biden after he won Pennsylvania, putting him at 290 electoral votes. Some Columbians across town celebrated Biden's victory, while others did not.
‘We didn’t leave anything undone’: Baker’s campaign fights for state Senate seat
Judy Baker found out she lost the seat for state Senate at 11 p.m. on election night. A Missourian photographer captured moments of the night.
Boone County reports its 18th COVID-19 related death, reaches new single-day case high
Two days after the 17th death, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced its 18th COVID-19 related death.
UPDATE: Voters approve Amendment 3, rolling back 'Clean Missouri' redistricting changes
The amendment passed with 51% of the votes statewide and eliminates the role of a "nonpartisan state demographer" and changes redistricting metrics for drawing maps.
Missouri continues to pile up injuries on offensive line
Larry Borom and Xavier Delgado were among players sustaining injuries this season. A ninth player has been added to the offensive line to make up for the player loss during recovery.
Missouri signs transfer offensive lineman from Oklahoma
EJ Ndoma-Ogar, a three-star recruit, will potentially be played early with the compiling injuries on the offensive line.