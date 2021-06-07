Happy Monday, readers!
This week, to celebrate Father's Day, we are asking our readers to share with us the best advice their dads or father figures have given them in their lives. We will be putting together some of the best responses as part of a Father's Day Special in the Columbia Missourian. You can access our Google Form here.
Special Olympics Missouri returns to Columbia for 50th anniversary
Special Olympics Missouri held its first in-person Olympics since 2018 Saturday in Columbia. This is the first time the Olympics have been in Columbia in seven years. Athletes participated in a number of events, including running and walking races, wheelchair events, shot put, softball throws, powerlifting, swimming and volleyball.
Indoor pool, ice rink, fieldhouse addition among potential park projects
At the council meeting Monday night, the City Council will consider a resolution establishing a ward reapportionment committee that would redraw the city's ward boundaries using 2020 census data. At its 5 p.m. work session, the council will review a list of proposed projects created by the Parks and Recreation Department for the next ballot issue, including the first phase of development of a northeast regional park at the fairgrounds property, an indoor facility for competitive swimming and diving and an ice rink.
Running for change: MU students using social platforms for social justice
Three MU students are using their social media platforms to document and advocate for social justice reform. Ellis Harrison has been running daily for over a year to protest the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Mikaela Ashley, a senior, uses her Instagram page to educate her followers on race-related subjects like Juneteenth. Key Banks uses Twitter and Instagram as an avenue for building understanding by reposting information from other accounts.
Murder conspiracy defendant Fotoohighiam loses yet another attorney, goes back to jail
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was sent back to jail this week after violating the conditions of his bond. According to a court motion, Fotoohighiam contacted the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by telephone despite being ordered to have no contact with the prosecutor. Court records indicate Fotoohighiam is accused of trying to hire people to kill his ex-wife and Circuit Judge Jeff Harris.
Matthew and Andrew Hauser compete as brothers and teammates
Matthew and Andrew Hauser, a senior and freshman at Rock Bridge High School, were teammates this year for the school’s track season. Matthew is going on to run for Kansas State University, while Andrew continues at Rock Bridge. The boys’ father, Ryan Hauser, said “As a parent, it does give me great pride and joy to watch the boys set their mind on a goal and to work hard to achieve it.”
