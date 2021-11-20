Mexico is bound for the state semifinal after a 20-7 win over Seneca on Saturday.
Seneca scored the game’s first points on a touchdown, but the Bulldogs’ defense — one that all but shut down Blair Oaks — handled things from there. Mexico didn’t allow a point in the second half.
Fullback Andrew Runge scored to tie the game at seven in the second quarter, which is what the score remained at at halftime. That’s when Michael White took over.
White took a pass from Ty Sims 60 yards for a touchdown and iced the game with less than four minutes to go in the game with a rushing score.
Mexico will face St. Mary’s (St. Louis) in the semifinal. The Dragons crushed Central (Park Hills) 44-7 on Friday night.
Marceline holds off late Fayette push
Five minutes and 27 seconds remained in the game when Fayette, down one point, lined up for a two-point conversion.
This was for the lead and maybe a ticket to the state semifinal.
The Falcons were unsuccessful, and the score held for the remainder of the game.
Marceline beat Fayette 21-20 in the Class 1 state quarterfinal, spelling the end of Fayette’s season and another chapter of the Falcons and Tigers’ rivalry.
After a first-quarter Fayette touchdown from Garren Vroman, Marceline’s defense led the way. The Tigers forced a turnover on downs, fumble and interception before time expired in the third quarter. With Marceline’s offense doing its job, the Tigers led 21-6 going into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons’ offense wouldn’t be held to just six points. Fayette scored two touchdowns in the game’s final quarter, but the aforementioned missed two-point conversion left their comeback incomplete.
Fayette ends its season 11-2, with both losses coming at the hands of the Tigers. Marceline (11-1) advances to face undefeated Hayti in the state semifinal on Saturday.
Owensville’s season ends in quarterfinals
Owensville hoped for a different result this year in the playoffs against Cardinal Ritter, but the Dutchmen‘s run ended at the hands of the Lions for the second consecutive year. They thrashed Owensville 48-6.
Cardinal Ritter dominated from the start, leading 26-0 at half. Brendan Decker hit Tanner Meyer for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too little, too late.
The Lions will face St. Pius X in the semis, a matchup to which Mid-Missouri readers should pay attention. The winner will face the winner of Mexico and St. Mary’s.