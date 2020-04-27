Good morning, readers, and happy Monday!
Columbia, Boone County stay-at-home order extended through May 3: Boone County has extended its stay-at-home order through May 3. “We’re still in the woods, and rather than throw a dart on the calendar, I want epidemiology to dictate how we come out of this,” Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said April 16. The original order had been set to end Friday.
UM president 'less optimistic' about fully opening in fall, exploring options: Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System and MU's interim chancellor, discussed the potential of a hybrid method of instruction with the MU Faculty Council on Thursday.
Many Muslims are facing an unusually solitary Ramadan: Ramadan, which began Thursday evening, will look different this year because of COVID-19.
As Columbia prepares to reopen, MU infectious disease expert urges caution: Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease expert and physician, said Columbia residents should brace for a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite the current decline in cases.
Okwuegbunam reunited with Lock in Denver; Elliott drafted by Browns: Jordan Elliott and Albert Okwuegbunam were both selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okwuegbunam will join former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the Denver Broncos.
If you want to get moving, we've got ideas:
- Local gyms keep clients working out online: Try a virtual workout or fitness class. Anytime Fitness has about 25 workout sessions throughout the day, ranging from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can find time for one of those!
9 trails to use during quarantine: As the weather gets warmer, get outside! All nine of these trails are in Columbia.