Columbia, Boone County stay-at-home order extended through May 3Boone County has extended its stay-at-home order through May 3. “We’re still in the woods, and rather than throw a dart on the calendar, I want epidemiology to dictate how we come out of this,” Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said April 16. The original order had been set to end Friday.

UM president 'less optimistic' about fully opening in fall, exploring options: Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System and MU's interim chancellor, discussed the potential of a hybrid method of instruction with the MU Faculty Council on Thursday.

Many Muslims are facing an unusually solitary RamadanRamadan, which began Thursday evening, will look different this year because of COVID-19.

As Columbia prepares to reopen, MU infectious disease expert urges cautionChristelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease expert and physician, said Columbia residents should brace for a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite the current decline in cases.

Okwuegbunam reunited with Lock in Denver; Elliott drafted by BrownsJordan Elliott and Albert Okwuegbunam were both selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okwuegbunam will join former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the Denver Broncos.

