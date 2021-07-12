Happy Monday, readers!
Columbia’s Parks and Recreation department will be holding two events this upcoming weekend in Douglass Park. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, you can catch DJ in the Park, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, the Lawn Chair Concert series will be held. Details about both events can be found on the Parks and Recreation website.
Former teacher gives $1 million to Columbia Public Schools Foundation
Kathryn McLeod was a physical education teacher for 24 years at Jefferson and West junior high schools. McLeod died Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 92. Her donation to the CPS foundation is the largest donation in the foundation’s history. The money will be used to provide grants to students and teachers, and there are plans to create scholarships in McLeod’s memory.
City P&Z panel approves two development proposals
The first proposal was centered around the now-defunct Eastwood Motel on the east end of Business Loop 70. New Horizons, a not-for-profit mental health program, wants to redevelop the property into transitional housing for its patients. The second proposal was to rezone two properties off St. Charles Road to accommodate plans for commercial development. Both passed unanimously.
Rub some mud in it: Columbia kids enjoy rainy day Splat obstacle course
The eighth Splat Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run was held Saturday after a year break due to COVID-19 last year. The mud run is loosely based on the Tough Mudder for adults, said Tammy Miller, marketing specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation. The event was delayed by an hour due to rain showers on Saturday, which added to the muddy fun for the kids. Children ages 4 to 15 could participate.
Masks now required for CPS summer school students age 11 and younger
The CPS school district announced in a letter to parents Friday that CPS summer school students ages 11 and under will now be required to wear masks in school. The change in protocol comes as the number of cases among summer school students has increased. Fourteen of the district’s elementary schools had students out because of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Linebacker Nathan Jr. commits to Southeastern Louisiana
The former three-star recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina, made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday, a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal. Gerald Nathan Jr. played eight games in three seasons with the Tigers, but he did not make an appearance in 2020.
Sterk talks COVID-19, NIL and tickets in presser
MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk hinted during a press conference Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases could affect Faurot Field’s capacity limits for fall football games. Sterk estimated that half of Missouri athletes are vaccinated. NIL legislation in Missouri went into effect July 1 that allows college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Since then, Sterk said that about 50 athletes at MU have disclosed deals with outside companies. “It was like the Christmas gift no one knew exactly what it was going to be,” Sterk said.