The cooler temperatures are here through the beginning of the week with highs in the low 80s. If you are headed to MU, make sure to review the newest mask policy for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Sterk to receive full salary for two years after departure
MU announced July 26 that athletic director Jim Sterk would step down either when the university has hired his successor or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier. As part of his transition agreement, he will be paid $1.465 million between now and when his contract ends July 31, 2023.
Second leader resigns over plans to reorganize MU identity-based social justice centers
Eli Kean, former coordinator of the LGBTQ Resource Center, announced Thursday a decision not to return to MU. Kean and Donald D. Gilliam, a key staff member at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, criticized the communication and handling of the restructure of four identity-based centers on campus.
Glascock proposes 3% raise for city employees
City manager John Glascock said in his budget presentation Thursday that the the city's financial situation is "sound" and proposed a 3% wage increase for city employees. At tonight's City Council meeting, the council will set public hearing dates for the budget and also vote on whether to call a special election Nov. 2 for voters to decide on extending the special park sales tax.
More parents switch to homeschooling despite return to in-person classes
Shanna and David Watson have been homeschooling their three children since last fall and say they have no intention of stopping. In Missouri, the number of households homeschooling increased from 5.9% at the end of the 2019-2020 school year to 10.9% at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
Big 12 teams Texas and Oklahoma will start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025. “This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” Oklahoma University President Joe Harroz said. “We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state.”