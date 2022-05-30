Good morning readers, happy Memorial Day!
Daniel Boone Regional Library workers have voted to unionize, the first library staff union in the state. Cedar Ridge constructed a hammock forest for its students to relax and read in. Columbia Independent School graduated 10 seniors, and Columbia Public School students celebrated their last day of school.
In case you missed it:
Daniel Boone Regional Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at Daniel Boone Regional Library made state history, becoming the first library staff to unionize in Missouri. 101 employees voted in favor of unionizing and 55 opposed, for 65% approval, per the Missouri State Board of Mediation. They will unionize under the name DBRLWorkersUnited.
Former Tuskegee airman remembered at Columbia College's Military Recognition Day
Columbia College celebrated the life and commitment of the late Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee at its 14th annual Military Recognition Day on Thursday. McGee, an alumnus of the college and a former Tuskegee Airman, died in January at age 102.
At Cedar Ridge, if you build it, they will read
Cedar Ridge students love reading in their new hammocks and relaxing with their friends. Parents donated the supplies based on an Amazon wish list, and media specialist Matt Villasana, built the forest in early December with the help of students.
Little-used big man from Cleveland State follows Gates to MU
Cleveland State’s Mabor Majak announced plans to transfer to Missouri men’s basketball team on Thursday, as new head coach Dennis Gates continues to put his stamp on the roster. The Tigers currently have two scholarship spots left. Majak’s status is unconfirmed until an official agreement is made between the player and the school.
Missouri baseball's up-and-down season ends in disappointment
Missouri baseball’s season ended in disappointment. The Tigers got off to a 9-1 start but Missouri quickly plummeted down the rankings. The Tigers finished second to last in the SEC and missed qualifying for the conference tournament by two games. It’s the second year in a row that Missouri will miss out on the postseason.
Around CoMo this week:
8:30 - 10:30 p.m. Monday: Join Columbia Jazz Orchestra at Broadway Brewery
3:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m Tuesday: 1839 Taphouse is hosting the Tornado Siren Tap Takeover, featuring craft beer, sampler specials, and more
Saturday - Sunday: Art in the Park will feature artists from across the country, displaying paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, jewelry, fibers, sculpture, wood and glass.
3 - 4:30 p.m. Sunday: Goat Yoga at the Farm will be in session! Classes are typically held overlooking a scenic pond, or based on weather, will be held in a rustic barn. Please arrive 15 minutes early for registration.
Quote
“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.” - Zig Ziglar
Have a great week!