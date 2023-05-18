Whether you are looking for a day trip or a long weekend getaway, here are some of the unique places around the state to enjoy this summer. 

Northeast

The Lay Center for Education and the Arts is a 'hidden gem' in Pike County

Northwest

Silver Heart Inn in Independence preserves its past while charting its future

Southwest

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield is 'a movie theater for movie lovers'

Southeast

19th century history and architecture at Arcadia Academy in scenic southeast Missouri

St. Louis

Sapore Italian Cafe offers an inviting, upscale atmosphere with Sicilian flavors in Kirkwood

Kansas City

Loose Park: From Civil War battleground to rose garden and arboretum

Central

Adrenaline Zipline Co. is a thrilling way to take in views of the Ozark hills