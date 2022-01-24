Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing.
The city of Columbia honored Martin Luther King, Jr. with a candlelight walk. Chilling winter weather hit Columbia last week with single-digit temperatures. Since students flooded back to Columbia for a new semester, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is making it easier to track COVID-19 in the community through an online reporting system.
#BettyWhiteChallenge raises around $15,000 for local shelters
Local animal shelters raised nearly $15,000 thanks to the #BettyWhiteChallenge. White, the beloved Hollywood actress who passed away Dec. 31., was an avid animal lover. The money raised will be used for a variety of purposes, including medical supplies, food and other supplies.
The District announces grants for new minority-owned businesses
New grants from the Downtown Community Improvement District aims at diversifying downtown business ownership. Working with the Missouri Women’s Business Center, the district is offering grants up to $5,000 for minority entrepreneurs starting in or relocating to the downtown area within six months of Oct. 1.
Boone County Commission votes to add 'Wayfair tax' to April ballot
The proposed internet sales tax, set at the same rate as county sales tax, would apply to all out-of-state goods bought in Boone County and those purchased from online retailers. The measure will appear on the ballot April 5 with the goal of leveling the playing field between local businesses and online retailers.
Rock Bridge alum Peat among 14 spring newcomers to MU football
Missouri football added 14 new players with the start of the spring season, including Rock Bridge alum Nathaniel Peat and St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden. Also, Tyler Badie accepted a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite and former Texas State OC Jacob Peeler joined MU’s staff as wide receivers coach.
Around CoMo this week:
- 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Mizzou Arena: The Missouri vs. Auburn men's basketball game will be at home for Missouri.
- 12 to 3 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, Columbia Public Library Friends Room: The Friends of the Columbia Public Library will host its regular book sale.
- 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Columbia Public Library Friends Room: Create a vision board to help start off the new year on the right foot. Some supplies will be provided.
