Good morning, readers, and welcome to March!
We hope you enjoyed the nice weather this weekend. With True/False Film Fest this upcoming weekend and spring around the corner, we're on our way to a good week in Columbia.
In case you missed it:
Mark Hinojosa 'never, ever stopped living': Mark Hinojosa was a Pulitzer Prize-winning convergence faculty member in the Missouri School of Journalism from 2015 to his death Feb. 21, 2020. He lived a full life that included photography, reporting and educating.
Sweet Springs: our own land: Missourian photographer Zhihan Huang spent months documenting life in Sweet Springs and the residents’ efforts to rebuild downtown.
The curious case of Reed Nikko: Just how much has the big man raised his game?: Nikko hasn’t shot up NBA Draft boards and isn't in any sort of consideration for an SEC award, but Missouri doesn’t expect that out of him. His play is just a classic example of hard work paying dividends, and teammates and coaches are noticing.
The Milly Project brings the story of abuse and slavery to Columbia: After Willard High School theater teacher Kendra Chappell read Milly Sawyers’ story, she wrote a play about it called “The Milly Project” . The play came to Columbia on Sunday at Broadway Christian Church after a successful run in Springfield.
Trans Community Teach-in promotes advocacy, community: The LGBT community gathered Tuesday to address 15 anti-LGBT bills currently moving through the state legislature. ACLU members asked visitors to sign up to testify at hearings about transgender athlete regulations and college student group discrimination.
Around CoMo this week:
5 p.m. Tuesday: CoMo Youth Dance Party — DJ, dinner and a safe environment — at Vibez Lounge.
Noon Thursday: Meet and greet with football coach Eliah Drinkwitz at the MU Student Center.
4:30 p.m. Thursday: First showing at True/False Film Fest. Here's the full festival schedule.
7:25 a.m. Friday: TEDx event with theme "Through Our Eyes" at West Middle School.
1 p.m. Sunday: Training about gender identity, gender expression and sexual identity training at Unity of Columbia MO.