Good morning Missourian readers! Take a look at how both high school sports and theater programs are adjusting this year. Remember to register to vote as the deadline for registration is Wednesday. You can register online, by mail or in person. Happy Monday!
‘It is now — it isn’t forever’: CPS theater programs adjust to COVID-19
Columbia Public Schools is grappling with maintaining some sense of normalcy in the theatre curriculum amid the pandemic. The district’s fine arts director James Melton stated that “whatever we learn in this time is going to serve us educators and it’s going to serve our students in the future.”
Donating old clothes? Most will end up as waste
Local Goodwill Retail Stores have seen a 32% increase in donations since a little over a year ago, but it is reported that at the Columbia location, 33%–34% of items on average will most likely end up somewhere between landfills and overseas.
MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic
MU is seeing a record high retention rate of incoming sophomores, a record high retention rate of black students, and a 3.5% increase in admissions since one year ago.
First MU Health Care employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Employees were notified this week of the first death attributed to COVID-19 among MU Health Care staff. The individual was said to have not worked with patients or the public.
Battle back to 'making the best' of an unusual season
After cancellation fears and a two-week quarantine at the start of the season, Battle High School football is back on with new regulations. Each family is limited to one ticket per game and no band will be present.
Defensive failures, drops outshine quarterback change in Tennessee loss
Freshman Connor Bazelak replaced TCU transfer Shawn Robinson in the second quarter but it wasn't enough to win. No. 21 Tennessee beat Missouri 35-12 on Saturday. Missouri will play against Louisiana State in Baton Rouge next week.