Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
The weather has finally gotten the memo that fall is here — just in time for harvest festivals like the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's Harvest Hootenanny and Les Bourgeois Vineyards' Crush Festival.
This week, temperatures will start out in the low 70s. Later in the week highs will drop to the mid-60s with a chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
In case you missed it:
Tigers top Troy: Despite star quarterback Kelly Bryant leaving the game late in the second quarter with a left knee injury, the Tigers continued their winning streak with a final score of 42-10. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Community apprehensive to speak out: After a collection of recent shootings in Columbia, many members of the community are scared to remain in their neighborhoods and talk to the police. People blame a lack of community policing for the distrust in the police force. KOMU also released a special report about the recent gun violence.
Kaldi's in Cornell: A new Kaldi's Coffee opened Tuesday in Cornell Hall on MU's campus. Students that work with the coffee shop will be allowed to earn class or internship credit. In other business news, a new dog day care and Planet Fitness will soon open in Nifong Shopping Center, which was formerly occupied by a Gerbes grocery store.
Hyperloop pod visits MU: The modern-looking capsule, which can hold about 30 people and travel almost 700 miles per hour within a tube, was on MU's campus Thursday and Friday. The pod would be used for the planned Virgin Hyperloop One, which would allow passengers to easily travel between Kansas City and St. Louis.
Substitute staffing problems for CPS: After signing with EDUStaff LLC — a substitute staffing provider — about six months ago, Columbia Public Schools has found itself without an adequate number of substitute teachers, which has put extra stress on full-time teachers.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Wednesday: Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts the Sensory Friendly Touch-a-Truck at Cosmo Park
8 p.m. Wednesday: Pints and Punchlines at Rose Music Hall
11 a.m. Friday: Mizzou Asian American Association's Taste of Asia on Kuhlman Court
9 a.m. Saturday: MU's 2019 Homecoming Parade starting at Reynolds Alumni Center
6 p.m. Saturday: MU football's Homecoming game against Ole Miss at Memorial Stadium