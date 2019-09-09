Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Don't pull out those sweaters quite yet. The warm weather from this weekend will continue into the week, with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s for most of the week.
More rain is on its way, though. Thursday is expected to have isolated thunderstorms, with the rain continuing through the weekend.
In case you missed it:
Tigers takeaway a victory: The Missouri football team pulled out a 38-7 win against West Virginia in the season home opener Saturday. The Tigers forced three turnovers against the Mountaineers and now have a 1-1 season record. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
The Rock Island Corridor battle: An abandoned railroad called the Rock Island Corridor could be turned into a 144-mile trail that stretches across Missouri. Many people, including farmers, that own land where the railroad cuts through are concerned about how the possible trail would impact their property.
Councilman faces charges: Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas told constituents Thursday morning that he is facing misdemeanor charges offering his support for a development project if the developers supported affordable housing. Four other council members and Mayor Brian Treece responded to the charges in signed statement Friday.
City Council amends budget: Last Monday, City Council deleted all amendments in the fiscal 2020 budget related to parking at the Columbia Regional Airport, including one that would have enforced a $3 parking fee. The council also amended the budget to reflect a greater decline in sales tax than originally projected.
Police chief promises to do better after wrongful arrest: Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday that the January arrest of a Smithton Middle School student came after an investigation that was not thorough. The mother of the 14-year-old student that spent a night in a juvenile detention center said her daughter was targeted because she is black.
Around CoMo this week:
4 p.m. Monday: Learn more about volunteering with the City of Columbia at a volunteer open house at City Hall
7:30 p.m. Thursday: Watch "Mamma Mia!" at The Blue Note's Brew 'n View
7 p.m. Friday: Watch "Avengers: Endgame" for free on Faurot Field
6:30 p.m. Saturday: MU football against Southeast Missouri State at Memorial Stadium
1 p.m. Sunday: Dog Paddle at Logboat Brewing Company, where proceeds will go to The Spay Neuter Project