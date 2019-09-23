Good morning readers, and happy Monday!
Get ready for more rain and clouds throughout the week. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week and this weekend, so keep those umbrellas handy.
On the bright side, temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Throughout the week the temperature is expected to be in the high-70s and low- to mid-80s.
In case you missed it:
Three straight wins for Tiger football: If MU's history with South Carolina was any indication, a win for the Tigers was not expected for their SEC opener Saturday. The game ended up being anything but normal, and the Tigers found themselves victorious for the third week in a row with a score of 34-14. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more
New adult high school set to open: The free high school for students over 21 years old will be located in the building formerly used by the Columbia Daily Tribune. Enrollment for the school began on Tuesday, and classes are set to begin in October.
Columbia mourns local teen: Dozens of members of the community came to Ridgeway Elementary on Thursday to remember Nadria Wright, an 18-year-old Columbia College student who was shot and killed earlier this month. The community also raised over $4,000 to help Wright's family pay for her funeral.
Mayor asks councilman to resign: Mayor Treece asked Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas to step down from his role on City Council after hearing about Thomas' pending misdemeanor. Thomas said he told Treece he would need to talk to constituents before deciding.
Madeleine Albright visits Fulton: Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Westminster College for this year's John Findley Green Foundation lecture. Albright focused on the importance of making democracy succeed and urged her crowd to do so.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Visit the Mid-Autumn Festival in the MU Student Center
5 p.m. Friday: Attend the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival at Stephens Lake Park
8 a.m. Saturday: Stop by the Columbia Farmers Market in Columbia's Agriculture Park
8 a.m. Saturday: Visit the Fall Outdoor Flea Market at Artichoke Annie's Antique Mall
9 a.m. Sunday: Participate in the Mizzou Homecoming 5K on Traditions Plaza