The transfer portal continues to boom both in and against MU's favor. Missouri football wide receiver JJ Hester, who was a four-star recruit and played in all 13 games in 2021, announced he was leaving the program Wednesday.
Former MU men's basketball guard Amari Davis found his new home at Wright State, just three days after announcing he was leaving MU. There is a local replacement who could be on the market, though — Isiaih Mosley, a Rock Bridge alum who is leaving Missouri State.
On the high school front, Hickman baseball has been on a roll this week. The Kewpies run-ruled Smith-Cotton on Wednesday, 13-3, and then did the same against Hannibal on Thursday, winning 20-10.
Plus, check out a few features: the first on MU runner Martin Prodanov, who played soccer before switching to long-distance running; the second on Missouri baseball's Austin Cheeley, who lost two family members while working toward his dream of playing in a Tigers uniform.
