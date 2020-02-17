Good morning, readers — happy Presidents Day!
Whether it was time with loved ones on Valentine's Day or an afternoon outdoors enjoying the nice weather, we hope you had a great weekend.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
In case you missed it:
True/False Film Fest releases 2020 lineup: True/False will return to Columbia on March 5-8 with 40 feature films, along with various shorts and collections. The festival will showcase six Sundance Film Festival winners, including the U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize winner, "Boys State."
Pinnacle Healthcare files for bankruptcy, owes millions to creditors: Pinnacle Healthcare Systems filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 federal tax code Wednesday. The company closed its Boonville hospital and owes somewhere between $10 million and $50 million to creditors, according to its bankruptcy petition.
$2.4 million suit filed against Columbia schools, police after wrongful arrest: A local mother filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Police Department after her daughter was wrongfully arrested on assault charges at Smithton Middle School in January 2019. The arrest was later determined to be a case of mistaken identity.
Elderly prisoners could become eligible for parole hearings under bill: As Missouri’s prison population ages, this bill under consideration of state lawmakers would allow those aged 65 or older who have been sentenced to life without parole for "a minimum of 50 years or more," to receive a parole hearing after they have served at least 30 years of their sentence.
Shades of Sophie Cunningham surface in Blackwell's debut season: Freshman Aijha Blackwell, Missouri women’s basketball’s top recruit in its 2019 class and top-10 overall prospect, is showing several similarities to Sophie Cunningham in her first season with the tigers.
Around CoMo this week:
7 p.m. today: "Swan Lake," performed by the Russian National Ballet at MU's Jesse Auditorium.
5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Galentine's Day Party at DogMaster Distillery.
6:30 p.m. Thursday: National Weather Service Storm Spotter Class at MU's Stotler Lounge.
10 a.m. Friday: "Is Your Child On Track?" social-emotional health screening from the Boone County Early Childhood Coalition. This event takes place at Columbia Public Library.
5 p.m. Friday: African Market, hosted by Africa Fest CoMo at Community United Methodist Church.