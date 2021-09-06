Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Football is back at Faurot Field. While it may have just been the opening weekend, Memorial Stadium served as a COVID-19 vaccine site during the offseason. With everyone settling into their fall schedules, you may have finally noticed the change in CoMo’s local business landscape; new businesses opening, old ones moving and some closing. Happy Monday!
In case you missed it:
UM curators vote to prevent mandatory COVID vaccinations, approve Blunt building naming. The University of Missouri System campuses will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations after a 5-3 vote Thursday by the UM System Board of Curators to prohibit any such measure. The resolution prohibits such a mandate for the majority of students, faculty and staff. Curators also approved the naming of the NextGen Precision Health facility in honor of Sen. Roy Blunt.
Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol. Democratic state Sen. Greg Razer has demanded an explanation after an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Kansas City was removed from the state Capitol following Republican complaints. He was “appalled” when he was told the exhibit, “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” had been removed from the Missouri State Museum at the Capitol. On Friday, the Department of Natural Resources announced the exhibit had been moved to the Lohman Building, part of the Jefferson Landing Historic Site, behind the Capitol.
Applying for new Medicaid coverage is complicated, and few Missourians are doing it. Only a fraction of Missourians who are newly eligible for Medicaid coverage have applied. The state has done little to advertise the expansion, and social workers throughout Missouri say that many of those who now qualify may not even know it despite efforts from clinics throughout the state. Missourians who previously earned too much money to qualify for Medicaid but too little to buy their own health care will now qualify for benefits.
Badie’s time: The running back is now Missouri’s go-to in the backfield. Tyler Badie is in a position he always wanted, but his motivations haven’t changed since he was an undersized and under-recruited tailback. “I’ve been dying for this moment,” he said. “It’s also a good thing, though. At the end of the day, I’m still fresh with a lot of experience.” He has also gained weight in preparation for the season and upped his leadership skills. Subscribe to our daily Sports Update for more.
Around CoMo this week:
- All-day, Monday, Rockbridge Memorial State Park: take a self-guided hike on the sinkhole trail and learn the rich history of the beloved park.
- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center: take your dogs for a swim at the annual pooch plunge for only $5.
- 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Harmony Bends Championship Disc Golf Course at Strawn Park: watch 2021 PDGA Tim Selinske U.S. Masters Championships live.
- 11 a.m. Saturday, Boone County Courthouse Plaza: attend the Boone County Preparedness Fair.
- 1 p.m., Saturday, Rose Park at Rose Music Hall: View Mo Jazz Music Festival live on stage.
City Council
This Tuesday, Columbia City Council will be debating how to use $25 million of federal emergency funding. The meeting will include a public hearing for the FY2022 budget. The council will also discuss budget amendments, Parks and Recreation improvements, union contracts and more.
Quote
"The miracle is not that we do the work, but that we are happy to do it." Mother Teresa.
Happy Labor Day!