Happy Monday readers! Don't put away your raincoat yet, folks! Thunderstorms and showers are forecast again for most of this week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Curators approve across-the-board 5% tuition increase for MU students
The UM System Board of Curators met Wednesday and increased tuition for all four University of Missouri System schools, with MU receiving the highest tuition increase of $15.30 more per credit hour beginning fall 2021. During the meeting, Curators also unanimously approved MU’s $33.4 million indoor football practice facility. It will be funded by private gifts.
Women administrators' salaries at MU trail men's by 25 percent
A Missourian analysis found a gender pay gap of 25% between women administrators’’ salaries and men administrators’ salaries at MU. The analysis of salaries showed that female administrators made an average of $161,730, more than $50,000 lower than the average salary of a male administrator of $215,459.
The Boone County Fair to return to Columbia in July
The Boone County Fair announced via Facebook that the Boone County Fair would be returning to Columbia this July. Last year, the fair was canceled because of COVID-19. The fair will be held July 20 to 24 at the fairgrounds, called the Central Missouri Events Center, on Oakland Gravel Road in Columbia.
Columbia high school seniors graduate in person – at last!
All four CPS high schools graduated this weekend at Mizzou Arena after a year of virtual and hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ceremonies were divided up throughout the weekend to meet social distancing standards. Rock Bridge and Douglass high graduated Friday and Hickman and Battle high graduated Saturday.
Weber's no-hitter fires Missouri softball into super regionals
Missouri Softball will advance to the NCAA regional super final after a 5-0 win against Iowa State on Sunday. With the win, the Tigers advanced to their first super regional since 2016. Missouri hosted University of Illinois Chicago Friday at the NCAA regional opener. Missouri had an 8-0 run-rule victory, ending the game in the sixth inning. Saturday Missouri competed against University of Northern Iowa and won again, this time with a 4-0 win.
Subscribe to our daily sports update for more.