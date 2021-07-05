Happy Monday, readers, and we hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July!
This week we will be facing high temperatures in the 90s and some showers and thunderstorms about halfway through the week.
Your feedback is important to us: Tell us what you think!
Parson signs Wayfair legislation allowing taxes on internet sales
On Wednesday, Gov. Parson signed into effect the so-called Wayfair legislation, which allows cities and counties in Missouri to collect taxes on online sales. Parson signed Senate bills 153 and 97, which allow Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect a use tax from online retailers who sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods annually to consumers in the state. “‘With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don't invest in our communities or employ our citizens,’” Parson said.
Several Brookside properties sold to large real estate firm
Brookside Downtown, Midtown and Townhomes have been purchased by Harrison Street Real Estate Co. The company purchased the properties under the names HSRE Mizzou I, LLC and HSRE Mizzou II, LLC. Neither LLC is affiliated with MU. Cardinal Group Management Midwest will manage the apartments.
Council to reconsider sewer hookup, discuss engagement on American Rescue Act money
The City Council will be holding its usual Monday meeting and work session on Tuesday due to the holiday. During its work session prior to the meeting, the council will talk about how to continue soliciting public input on how the city should spend the $25.2 million it will receive for COVID-19 recovery through the federal American Rescue Plan. At the 7 p.m. council meeting, the council will also be reconsidering a request from Eric and Nicole Blume to hook up to a city sewer line that runs through their property. Their request was originally voted down at the May 3 council meeting.
Blind Boone Home: A Columbia treasure worth sharing
To celebrate the CoMo 200 bicentennial and his birthday, John W. “Blind” Boone’s home on N. Fourth St. gave extra tours and a birthday celebration for Boone. It would have been his 155th birthday this year. Blind Boone was born in 1864, the son of a freed slave and a Union soldier, in the small town of Miami, Missouri. He attended the Missouri School for the Blind in St. Louis after losing his sight as an infant. Boone mastered the piano and gave more than 7,200 concerts in his lifetime.
Four-star running back Jones commits to Missouri
On Friday, Missouri football received a commitment from four-star running back Tavorus Jones from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas. Jones announced his decision in an Instagram post Friday. In addition to the commitment from Jones, Missouri also secured Deshawn Woods, an offensive lineman out of Omaha, Nebraska, where he is the top-ranked player in his class. Woods announced Saturday via Twitter that he is committing to the Tigers. He opted for MU over Arizona State.