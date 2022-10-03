Missourian readers,
We are looking for your help. We are taking nominations for our sixth annual Progress Awards.
The Missourian Progress Awards were created to recognize the unsung heroes of our community who are moving the community forward in their fields.
We need your help finding the people and organizations that deserve this recognition. Think about the people you encounter or work with that are making a difference in our community.
Submit a nomination here.
Is there a teacher that has gone above and beyond for you or your child? Have you met a nurse, doctor or someone else in the health care field that has made a difference in your care?
Have you seen someone advocate for change in the city through paid or volunteer work? Civic engagement is a category to nominate them in.
Our Sherman Brown Jr. Award honors the legacy of Sherman Brown Jr., who "treated everyone like gold." Who do you meet that makes you and everyone around them feel welcomed and included?
The categories go on. In addition to the ones above, we want to see nominations in entrepreneurship, social justice, sustainability, arts and community nonprofits. The full category descriptions are available to review online.
Our nomination form is short. We ask for whatever contact information you have for your nominees as well as contact information for you. Anonymous nominations are accepted. The form will also ask for a nomination letter where you tell us why your nominee deserves this award.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 14.
All nominees and nominators will be invited to join the awards party on Dec. 6 at The Blue Note.
Help us continue to honor the unsung heroes of our community by nominating for the Progress Awards today!
The nomination form is available at columbiamissourian.com/progress.
Thank you for your support of the Missourian and the Progress Awards.
Elizabeth Stephens, Columbia Missourian executive editor