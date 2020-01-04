Saturday afternoon's tri-meet at the Hearnes Center netted mixed results for Missouri gymnastics.
Three Tigers — redshirt senior Morgan Porter, senior Aspen Tucker and freshman Helen Hu — earned individual event titles, but it wasn't enough to get the team over the hump against Illinois, which placed first in the meet with 195.850 points. No. 16 Missouri finished with a 195.600, just .250 points behind the Illini. Southeast Missouri State finished in third with 192.275 points.
The meet began with the vault, where Tucker was the star. The standout senior paced the field with a 9.825 to earn her individual title, while two other Tigers finished with 9.8s and Porter added a 9.75.
It was bars where Missouri had the most trouble. Tucker put up a 9.825 to lead the team and tie for best in the event overall, but the rest of the Tigers underperformed, as the team posted a 48.100.
Missouri coach Shannon Welker said in a press release he wasn't ecstatic about how his team performed on the apparatus.
" ... We had some issues on bars, that was by no means a display of how talented we are on that event," Welker said in the release.
The Tigers rebounded well on the beam, though, as four gymnasts posted a 9.8 or better and Hu won the event with an impressive 9.9 to tie for first. The team's 49.200 score in the event was bested only by its performance on the floor, where Porter posted a 9.9 to tie for first in the event and the team posted a 49.350.
"I was really pleased how we rebounded from making a mistake," Welker said via the release. "We have a lot of new routines out there and today is a good place to build from. Certainly we'll get better as the season goes on."
Next up for the Tigers is a dual meet matchup with No. 12 Kentucky on Friday at 5 p.m. in Lexington, Kentucky. The meet will be broadcast live on SEC Network.